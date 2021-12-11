Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 97,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 340,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

