Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $43,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $69,921,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 214.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 470,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,681,000 after acquiring an additional 320,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $35,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $151.81 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.75 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.83. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

