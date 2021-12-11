Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has decreased its dividend payment by 62.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

VAC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.32. 211,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.88. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Truist boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

