Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $409.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.29. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.50.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.