Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $135.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.40.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

