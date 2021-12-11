Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,794 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

