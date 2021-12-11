Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,457,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.