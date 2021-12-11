Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Post Earnings of $18.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $18.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.03 to $21.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $9.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $70.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $67.04 to $73.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $50.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.50 to $65.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.53.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.00, for a total value of $2,516,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,387 shares of company stock valued at $36,211,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,607,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,746,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $669.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $610.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.76.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

