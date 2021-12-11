Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BENE. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,000,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,500,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 56.3% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 833,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 300,001 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 22.2% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 549,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 253,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 83,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BENE opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

