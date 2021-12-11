TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TLG Acquisition One were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLGA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 588,303 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the second quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TLGA opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

