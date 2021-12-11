Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.420-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.42-1.56 EPS.

KFY stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 586,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

