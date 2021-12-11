Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

