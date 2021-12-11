Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

