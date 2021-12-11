Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 399 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.