Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $28,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $372.62 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.07. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of -86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.