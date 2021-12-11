Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

WPK stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$35.56. 30,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,603. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.08. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$34.74 and a 1 year high of C$45.59.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$320.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.60 million. Research analysts expect that Winpak will post 2.1866965 earnings per share for the current year.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

