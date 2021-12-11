Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $23,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG opened at $301.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.17 and a 200-day moving average of $273.96. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.97 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

