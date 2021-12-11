Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.35. First Financial Northwest reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.07. 17,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 216.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

