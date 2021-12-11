Analysts Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.13 Million

Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce sales of $181.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.83 million to $182.15 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $188.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $717.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $718.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $720.55 million, with estimates ranging from $711.47 million to $728.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

FHB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 466,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,692. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,822,000 after acquiring an additional 113,407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750,929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 305,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,723,000 after purchasing an additional 669,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.