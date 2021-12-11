Sage Capital Advisors llc Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

