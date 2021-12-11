Sage Capital Advisors llc Lowers Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

