Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 60 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $472.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

