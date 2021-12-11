Ether Zero Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $204,658.83 and $5,574.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.90 or 0.08321830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078309 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

