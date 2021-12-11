Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $82,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

NYSE HCA opened at $243.55 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

