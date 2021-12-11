JCSD Capital LLC Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

