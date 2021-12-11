Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,568 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

