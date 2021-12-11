Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Baxter Bros Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.9% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 691,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,575,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,512,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $236.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.78 and its 200 day moving average is $210.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

