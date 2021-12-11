Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 203.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,812 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $290,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

