Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

