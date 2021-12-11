General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

