JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 233 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 47.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,811 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.71.

NYSE:LOW opened at $261.38 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $261.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.