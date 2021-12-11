Cardan Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.88% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 51,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,652 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.