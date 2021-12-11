American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Posts Earnings Results

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Outdoor Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.210 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.02-$2.21 EPS.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOUT shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.