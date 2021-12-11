Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend payment by 51.1% over the last three years. Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Water stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.45% of Consolidated Water worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

