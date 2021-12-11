MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.28 million-$154.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.43 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 84,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,075. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. The company has a market cap of $520.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

