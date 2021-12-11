iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 140.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

