Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth $111,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,236,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $131.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.86. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $141.68.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

