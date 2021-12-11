Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average is $91.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

