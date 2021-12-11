Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $69.79.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.