Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

