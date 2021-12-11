Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day moving average of $94.49. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $3,259,663.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

