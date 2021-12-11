Everipedia Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.20 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $123.77 million and $5.20 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.42 or 0.08239146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00080747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,377.65 or 1.00012211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00057080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,452,660 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

