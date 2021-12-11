Cryptonovae (YAE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,208.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $10,208.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.52 or 0.08234480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00080921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,475.15 or 0.99953940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002799 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,518,288 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

