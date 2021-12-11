Rockland Trust Co. Sells 960 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

