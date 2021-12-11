Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,958,000 after acquiring an additional 997,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,208,000 after acquiring an additional 418,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 92,693 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX opened at $134.47 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.67.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

