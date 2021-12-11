Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $186.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.79. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

