WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases 3,071 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,008 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $44,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

