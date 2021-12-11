iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,485 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 13.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,500,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

