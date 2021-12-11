Patton Fund Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $226.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

