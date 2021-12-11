DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

CL opened at $79.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

